For this weekend only, you can get 50% off tickets for you and a friend to see Kevin Hart's live stand-up in London's O2 this September.

Titled 'Irresponsible', this latest whistlestop arena tour of the UK will start at the SSE Arena in Glasgow on August 28.

Hart will end his UK tour with three dates at the O2 across Saturday-Monday September 1-3 and tickets for all of these dates are now on sale.

While tickets for them don't come cheap, priced between £58-£172, you can now save money with thanks to a flash sale being held on the Ticketmaster website .

**This weekend's exclusive offer will be for the date on Monday September 3rd only**

The sale will start this morning, Friday July 6 at 9:00AM and run through until Monday July 9 at 08:59AM but tickets may well have already sold out at this point.

If you're unfamiliar with Kevin Hart, subscribers to Netflix can acquaint themselves by watching any or all of the four stand-up specials - What Now? , Seriously Funny, Let Me Explain and Laugh at my Pain - that the Philly-born comic currently has on there.

Away from his stand-up, Kevin Hart has made a big splash on the Hollywood scene appearing in dozens of movies since his film debut in 2002 including, most recently, Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

