Families looking to book a staycation this summer can save the pennies with British Airways' latest offer.

The airline is offering free return flights for children under 12 who travel with at least one full paying adult.

Plus the offer is valid during school holidays in 2018, ideal if you need to book a trip during this time.

You can receive this offer when booking flights between April 16 and May 13 for travel between June 1 and November 5 in 2018.

Destinations from London Heathrow include Belfast, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Leeds and Newcastle.

Adam Daniels, British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know it can be a struggle to keep the kids entertained over the summer holidays and once one break from school finishes parents have to start turning their attention to the next one.



“With so many fantastic tourist attractions and activities for kids across Britain, the offer also looks set to give UK tourism a boost by encouraging families to visit London, the North, Scotland and Northern Ireland for their holidays.”

To find out more or to book flights go to ba.com/kids-fly-free.

This month the airline also launched 'basic' air fares on a number of long-haul routes.

The new fares will be available on flights from London to hot spots including Dubai from £143 and Dominican Republic from £240.