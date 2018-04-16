The video will start in 8 Cancel

British Airways has launched 'basic' air fares on a number of long-haul routes.

Passengers will be able to purchase cheaper flights to popular destinations including the US and Asia.

The new fares will be available on flights from London to hot spots including Dubai from £143 and Dominican Republic from £240.

Other destinations include Texas from £246, Boston from £175, Delhi from £210 and Hong Kong from £228. Passengers will still be served complimentary food and drink on the flights.

However, passengers will have to pay to check in hold luggage which will cost approximately £80 for a return journey. But you get two pieces of hand-luggage, so if you can pack lightly you'll be able to avoid the fee by not taking any hold luggae.

Plus you will have to pay £20 if you want to select your seat or alternatively you'll be assigned a seat by the airline which won't cost you anything.

To find out more and to book go to www.britishairways.com/en-gb.