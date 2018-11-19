Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wembley's brand new Boxpark has announced two exclusive launch parties to celebrate the landmark west London opening.

Following the success of Boxparks in Shoreditch and Croydon, Wembley Boxpark will open on Saturday, December 8, with a takeover by Rinse FM and special bingo event with Charlie Sloth.

The former pirate radio station credited as a breeding ground for the development of grime and garage sounds, will take over a massive 20,000 sq ft events space alongside CASisDEAD, The Heatwave, Heartless Crew, Redlight and Unknown T.

Boxpark is promising a further special guest star, with all profits from the night to be donated to On Side Youth Zones, Boxpark's partner charity.

Who is taking over Boxpark Wembley with Rinse FM? Rinse FM Takeover Line-Up: CASisDEAD Chennessy Emerald Heartless Crew Flirta D Jetsss Redlight The Heatwave Unknown T Special Guest TBA

The following night, former BBC Radio DJ Charlie Sloth will be uniting with millennial legends Bingo Lingo for a huge bingo game updated to suit today's generation.

The cult events which started in Cardiff and are constantly touring the country, add "mini-raves, twerking and off-the-wall prizes" to the classic game of Bingo.

Wembley's Boxpark will be the biggest yet and aims to be a "superhub" for fans heading to Wembley, not just for the football and other sporting events at Wembley Stadium, but also for the concerts and comedy stand up shows that are held at Wembley Arena.

A partnership with food delivery giants Just Eat was also announced by Boxpark earlier this month, allowing Wembley residents the opportunity to get some of the capital's best food delivered to their doors.

The deal involves special delivery rates and free registration for Boxpark's traders.

Boxpark Wembley will be a fully indoor two-tier "superhub" and was dubbed by its creator as "Boxpark stage three", expanding on what has worked best in Shoreditch and Croydon.

Boxpark Wembley will be open every day from 8am to 11pm and aims to cater to residents as well as Wembley Stadium and Wembley Arena visitors.

Last month, the restaurant serving the "UK's best burger" joined the impressive lineup of vendors selling their accolade-worthy dishes at Boxpark.

Roger Wade, Founder and CEO of Boxpark, said: “Boxpark Wembley is the largest Boxpark to date and, as such, we will be celebrating with our biggest and boldest weekend of events ever.

"At Boxpark we pride ourselves on our Eat. Drink. Play philosophy so we have curated a programme of events to bring this to life. Stay tuned as we still have some very exciting announcements in the works!”

Early Bird ticket offers are available and tickets can be purchased from the Boxpark's website.