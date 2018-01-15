The video will start in 8 Cancel

Want to beat the Blue Monday mood? Why not head down to the gym?

On Monday January 15, DW Fitness First is opening all 121 of its gyms to the public for FREE.

Dubbed as Red Monday, the gym group is hoping to get everyone's endorphins flowing.

Popular classes which will be available include Body Pump, Glute and Gains and Body Attack.

At a selected number of gyms you could also be the first to try out a brand-new boxing workout – SPARR.

The high-intensity boxing class combines traditional training with fitness exercises, playing on all of the body’s strengths and disciplines.

So where can you banish those blues?

We have put together a handy list of London locations below.

DW Fitness First locations near you

London Haringay, Unit 4C, The Arena Shopping Park, Green Lane, Harringay, N4 1DT

London Highbury, Unit A East Stand, Avenell Road, London, N5 1FE

London Queen's Park , 105-109 Salusbury Road, Kilburn, London, NW6 6RG

London Shepherd's Bush , First Floor, West 12 Shopping Centre, Shepherd's Bush, London, W12 8PP

London Hammersmith , 26-28 Hammersmith Grove, London, W6 7HA

London Camden , 128 Albert Street, Camden, London, NW1 7NE

London Angel , 361-373, City Road, London, EC1V 1LR

London Tottenham Court Road , 179a Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7PA

London Baker Street , 55 Baker Street, Marylebone, London, W1U 8EW

London Oxford Circus , 15 Great Marlborough Street, London, W1F 7HR

London Carnaby Street (Soho) , 59 Kingly Street, London, W1B 5QJ

London Berkeley Square (Mayfair), Berkeley Square House, Berkeley Square, London, W1J 6BR

