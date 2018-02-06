Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-portrait photographic exhibition showing the real faces of people in social care has arrived in Hounslow.

More than 100 images of people working in, and supported by, social care are on display at libraries across the borough.

The "Self Portraits in Social Care" collection is on show throughout February at Isleworth , Feltham and Heston libraries and Hounslow Civic Centre.

Each venue features around 25 snaps illustrating the diversity of people living in the borough.

The collaboration between social care provider Certitude, Age UK and professional photographer, Dean Belcher, also reveals something about each person that the viewer might not realise from the portrait.

Jake Meyer, Certitude community development manager, who came up with the concept of the exhibition, said: “First and foremost this is a show about community. The photographs illustrate the extraordinary diversity of people living in Hounslow and put real faces to the concept of ‘social care’."

Mr Belcher is also holding a two-hour self portrait photography workshop to allow people to explore self image through group discussions and hands-on portrait photography.

He said: “I wanted to be involved with this project because I see how social care is often portrayed – it feels good to offer up a different side to this story with these diverse portraits.”

The workshop will be held at Feltham library on Monday February 12 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

To book your place, email Ann Cartwright at ann.cartwright@hounslow.gov.uk .

The exhibition opened on Thursday (February 1) and runs until February 28.

