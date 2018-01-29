The video will start in 8 Cancel

West London entrepreneurs wanted - can you handle the heat of the boardroom?

Time is quickly running out to star in series 14 of the The Apprentice with Lord Sugar on the look-out for new potential new candidates.

The TV reality show will be back on our screens as new hopefuls undertake a series of challenges to secure a prestigious business deal.

The deadline for applications is at 11.59pm on Monday (January 29).

Lord Sugar has already invested more than £1,500,000 in business start-ups.

If your application is successful you could secure Lord Sugar's expertise and a £250,000 investment.

Harrison Jones, a 27-year-old sales executive from Ruislip was a big hit in The Apprentice 2017 but failed to scoop the top prize.

If you think you've got the talent and confidence to impress Britain's toughest backer, apply now.

