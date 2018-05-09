The video will start in 8 Cancel

While some people soaked up the summer rays over the bank holiday weekend, others headed to The Business Design Centre for a three-day celebration of health and wellbeing.

Be:Fit London , the annual festival for women held in Islington from May 4-6, was jam-packed with motivational talks from the UK's top fitness experts, six studios of high energy classes, plus a shopping village filled with the top brands in the health, food and fitness industry.

The likes of Alice Living, Deliciously Ella and Madeline Shaw explained their personal wellbeing journeys and shared their health secrets with hundreds of fans on the main stage.

Boutique celebrity gyms including London based Digme Fitness and Third Space, Fulham's UN1T and Covent Garden's Another Space held fitness classes across the weekend.

Missed Be:Fit?

If you missed Be:Fit London, a similar London fitness festival is taking place at The Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane on May 11-13.

Tickets for Balance Festival start from £24.50 for an adult day pass and are available from balance-festival.com