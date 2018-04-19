The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures were set to soar up to 27C in parts of west London on Thursday (April 27), as Londoners bask in what appears to be the early arrival of summer.

With the Beast from the East well and truly behind us, people of all ages are now searching for the best place to make the most of the glorious sunshine.

A day beside the seaside is a great day out whatever age you are, with many of us having vivid childhood memories of trips to the coast, from deck chairs to a fish and chip lunch.

But do you know where west London's nearest beach is? We give you the rundown of the region's closest beaches and how long it will take to get there.

1. Three Shells Beach, Essex

One of the nearest beaches is Three Shells Beach, Essex, which is situated in the middle of Southend-on-Sea by the pier.

It is popular family-friendly sandy beach, is in the town and is close to shops, cafés, restaurants and amusements.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Toilets, shower, shops, café

Dogs: Dog restrictions apply

Parking: Pay parking

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 34 minutes

(Image: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos)

2. Ramsgate Main Sands, Kent

The popular sandy beach surrounded by high chalk cliffs and adjacent to the picturesque Royal Harbour and marina, with plenty of options for ice cream and fish and chips.

The beach is perfect for families, with rides for children and clean, safe bathing water.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: First aid station, lifeguards, beach café, donkey rides, deck chairs and sun loungers for hire, toilets, lift, shops, children's amusements

Dogs: Allowed except between May 1- September 30

Parking: Pay and display parking for 200 cars available (including disabled spaces)

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 48 minutes

3. Clacton-on-Sea, Essex

Famous for the Clacton Pier, built in 1877. Clacton beach now attracts families to its huge range of traditional seaside entertainments.

A sandy beach considered child friendly with local lifeguard patrol and first aid cover.

Beach type: Sand and shingle

Facilities: Beach huts and deck chair hire, toilets, disabled access, first aid, shops, cafés, pier, camping, arcade

Dogs: Dogs restricted

Parking: Parking available - free and pay

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 53 minutes

(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

4. Rye, East Sussex

A very flat sand and shingle beach with a large tidal range that makes and it possible to remain within your depth for a long way out. A popular destination for paddlers, wind surfers, kite surfers and sand-buggies.

Beach type: Shingle

Facilities: Cafés, shop in nearby Camber, toilets in the car-park and a motorised craft launching zone

Dogs: Allowed. Between May 1-September 30 dogs must be on leads within marked areas

Parking: There is a pay car park

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 54 minutes

5. West Wittering, West Sussex

Offering wonderful views of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs beyond, the natural and unspoilt sandy beach of West Wittering has been a favourite destination for a family day out for generations.

It is a wonderful area for a traditional bucket and spade day out or as a starting point winter walk around East Head

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Toilets, showers, disabled facilities, baby changing, café, deck chairs, sun loungers and windbreaks to hire

Dogs: Bins are provided and dog-free zones are in place from May 1-September 30. Dog bins are available all year round

Parking: 5,000 pay spaces available including disabled

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 56 minutes

6. Littlehampton, West Sussex

Two award-winning beaches, the beautiful River Arun and a large seafront green makes Littlehampton a popular destination for individuals, families and couples.

Whether you are looking for a seaside town with plenty to do on a day out or a base for exploring the beautiful Sussex Coast, Littlehampton is the ideal place to visit.

Beach type: Shingle and sand

Facilities: Toilets, showers, disabled facilities, cafés

Dogs: Dog access is restricted to certain areas of the beach during the summer and dogs must be kept on leads on the promenade

Parking: Several pay car parks close to the beach

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 58 minutes

7. Camber Sands, East Sussex

The beach is famous for the long ridges of sand dunes leading down to miles of soft golden sands. With such a large open space, power kites are a popular pastime - a very colourful sight to see.

It is very busy in the summer months with visitors using the caravan parks, holiday homes and campsites.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Toilets with disabled access, children's play area, first aid, deck chair hire

Dogs: Allowed except from in certain areas between May 1-September 30

Parking: Parking is pay on entry from Easter to the end of September. During the winter months pay and display ticket machines operate

Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 58 minutes

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

8. Frinton-on-Sea, Essex

Flat firm sandy beaches lie between a series of timber groynes. The beach is backed by sloping cliffs and is a quiet family resort. There is a coastal path to Holland Haven Country Park.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Slip-way and toilets (including disabled)

Dogs: Allowed except from between May 1- September 30

Parking: Ample free car parking (including disabled spaces)

Time to drive from London: 2 hours

9. Brighton Palace Pier Beach, East Sussex

Stroll along the Brighton promenade and soak up the cosmopolitan atmosphere at one of the cafés and bars, relax on the pebble beach or try your hand at one of the water sports or sailing activities.

Beach type: Shingle

Facilities: Town shops, restaurants and cafés, toilets, pier, arcades, fun fairs

Dogs: Dogs restricted

Parking: Plentiful parking. Charges generally apply

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 1 minute

(Image: Daily Mirror)

10. Hastings, East Sussex

Hastings is an established seaside resort with long sand and shingle beaches and plenty of facilities and entertainment.

Beach type: Sand/shingle

Facilities: Café, restaurants, shops, toilets, promenade, pier, deck chair hire

Dogs: The beach is cleaned daily during summer and there are dog-free zones

Parking: There are several car parks situated adjacent to the beach

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 12 minutes

11. Bexhill, East Sussex

A south-coast seaside resort with good facilities and a mainly shingle beach where low-tide exposes some sand.

Beach type: Shingle

Facilities: Beach huts and deck chair hire, toilets, disabled access, first aid, shops, cafés, promenade

Dogs: Dogs are banned although there is a canine exercise area

Parking: Pay parking including disabled spaces can be found adjacent to the beach and on the roads nearby

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 16 minutes

12. Eastbourne, East Sussex

The beach is popular with visitors and residents alike. It is a shingle beach with sandy stretches at mid to low tide.

Features include the pier, promenade and famed Floral Carpet Gardens which all form part of its resort heritage.

Beach type: Sand and shingle

Facilities: Café, restaurants, shops, showers and toilets (including toilets for the disabled)

Dogs: Dogs allowed except between May 1-September 30 between the Pier and the Wish Tower

Parking: Car parking (including disabled spaces) is available free of charge

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 19 minutes

13. Bournemouth, Dorset

With seven miles of golden sands and sparkling sea, the vibrant cosmopolitan town of Bournemouth has it all – a vast variety of shops, restaurants and holiday accommodation, seafront hotels, quality B&Bs.

It also boasts a buzzing nightlife and endless countryside with beautiful award winning gardens and water sports galore.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Restaurants, shops, beach huts, disabled facilities and access, pedalos, KidZone beach areas, deck chairs, IMAX cinema and Oceanarium

Dogs: Dogs restricted, dog exercise area

Parking: Pay parking, disabled parking

Time to drive from London (Houses of Parliament) according to Google Maps: 2 hours, 21 minutes

14. Harbour Sandbanks Beach, Dorset

Beautiful sandy beach with a wide variety of facilities. Sandbanks is very popular with families in the summer. Activities include children's games, crazy golf, wind surfing, sailing and paddle boats.

There is a swimmers only zone and lifeguards on duty during the summer season.

Beach type: Sandy

Facilities: Local shops, cafés and restaurants, toilets, first aid, beach huts for hire, disabled facilities, deck chair hire, pedalo hire, crazy golf, amusements

Dogs: Dogs restricted

Parking: Large car park is available with easy access to this beach. Charges apply

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 29 minutes

15. Christchurch Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset

An isolated spit adjoining the ancient headland of Hengistbury Head, Mudeford Sandbank offers a sandy beach against a backdrop of picturesque beach huts and views of Christchurch Harbour and the open sea.

Beach type: Sand

Facilities: Toilets are available including disabled and there is also a beach café and shop

Dogs: Dogs are allowed but they must be kept under control. No dog bins are available

Parking: No local parking but there is pay and display parking at Hengistbury Head and Mudeford Quay with disabled spaces

Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 34 minutes

16. Swanage, Dorset

The safe sheltered bay is flanked by magnificent chalk headlands on either side.

The sloping sands form a good 2km family beach with a promenade, providing all the facilities of a small seaside resort.

Beach type: Sandy

Facilities: Toilets with disabled facilities and several cafés and restaurants. There is a first aid point and a lost child centre

Dogs: Dogs are banned from the beach from May 1-September 30

Parking: Several car parks in the area

Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 5 minutes

17. Chesil Beach, Dorset

Sometimes called Chesil Bank, it is effectively a large pebble bank which extends for 18 miles.

Described as one of Britain’s natural wonders, for much of its length it is separated from the mainland by an area of saline water called the Fleet Lagoon.

Beach type: Pebble

Facilities: There are pubs and cafés nearby

Dogs: Allowed

Parking: At access points

Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 12 minutes

18. Charmouth East Beach, Dorset

A beautiful area of the Dorset coast with spectacular seascapes. Part of what is now dubbed the Jurassic Coast because of the number of fossil remains discovered. Attracts fossil hunters, families and day trippers.

Beach type: Sand and shingle

Facilities: Local shops, cafés and restaurants, toilets, first aid, beach huts for hire, disabled facilities, promenade, campsite

Dogs: Dogs restricted

Parking: Available, charges apply

Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 24 minutes

Or if camping's more your thing, check out of list of places near London to go camping!

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android.