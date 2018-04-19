Temperatures were set to soar up to 27C in parts of west London on Thursday (April 27), as Londoners bask in what appears to be the early arrival of summer.
With the Beast from the East well and truly behind us, people of all ages are now searching for the best place to make the most of the glorious sunshine.
A day beside the seaside is a great day out whatever age you are, with many of us having vivid childhood memories of trips to the coast, from deck chairs to a fish and chip lunch.
But do you know where west London's nearest beach is? We give you the rundown of the region's closest beaches and how long it will take to get there.
1. Three Shells Beach, Essex
One of the nearest beaches is Three Shells Beach, Essex, which is situated in the middle of Southend-on-Sea by the pier.
It is popular family-friendly sandy beach, is in the town and is close to shops, cafés, restaurants and amusements.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Toilets, shower, shops, café
Dogs: Dog restrictions apply
Parking: Pay parking
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 34 minutes
2. Ramsgate Main Sands, Kent
The popular sandy beach surrounded by high chalk cliffs and adjacent to the picturesque Royal Harbour and marina, with plenty of options for ice cream and fish and chips.
The beach is perfect for families, with rides for children and clean, safe bathing water.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: First aid station, lifeguards, beach café, donkey rides, deck chairs and sun loungers for hire, toilets, lift, shops, children's amusements
Dogs: Allowed except between May 1- September 30
Parking: Pay and display parking for 200 cars available (including disabled spaces)
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 48 minutes
3. Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
Famous for the Clacton Pier, built in 1877. Clacton beach now attracts families to its huge range of traditional seaside entertainments.
A sandy beach considered child friendly with local lifeguard patrol and first aid cover.
Beach type: Sand and shingle
Facilities: Beach huts and deck chair hire, toilets, disabled access, first aid, shops, cafés, pier, camping, arcade
Dogs: Dogs restricted
Parking: Parking available - free and pay
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 53 minutes
4. Rye, East Sussex
A very flat sand and shingle beach with a large tidal range that makes and it possible to remain within your depth for a long way out. A popular destination for paddlers, wind surfers, kite surfers and sand-buggies.
Beach type: Shingle
Facilities: Cafés, shop in nearby Camber, toilets in the car-park and a motorised craft launching zone
Dogs: Allowed. Between May 1-September 30 dogs must be on leads within marked areas
Parking: There is a pay car park
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 54 minutes
5. West Wittering, West Sussex
Offering wonderful views of Chichester Harbour and the South Downs beyond, the natural and unspoilt sandy beach of West Wittering has been a favourite destination for a family day out for generations.
It is a wonderful area for a traditional bucket and spade day out or as a starting point winter walk around East Head
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Toilets, showers, disabled facilities, baby changing, café, deck chairs, sun loungers and windbreaks to hire
Dogs: Bins are provided and dog-free zones are in place from May 1-September 30. Dog bins are available all year round
Parking: 5,000 pay spaces available including disabled
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 56 minutes
6. Littlehampton, West Sussex
Two award-winning beaches, the beautiful River Arun and a large seafront green makes Littlehampton a popular destination for individuals, families and couples.
Whether you are looking for a seaside town with plenty to do on a day out or a base for exploring the beautiful Sussex Coast, Littlehampton is the ideal place to visit.
Beach type: Shingle and sand
Facilities: Toilets, showers, disabled facilities, cafés
Dogs: Dog access is restricted to certain areas of the beach during the summer and dogs must be kept on leads on the promenade
Parking: Several pay car parks close to the beach
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 58 minutes
7. Camber Sands, East Sussex
The beach is famous for the long ridges of sand dunes leading down to miles of soft golden sands. With such a large open space, power kites are a popular pastime - a very colourful sight to see.
It is very busy in the summer months with visitors using the caravan parks, holiday homes and campsites.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Toilets with disabled access, children's play area, first aid, deck chair hire
Dogs: Allowed except from in certain areas between May 1-September 30
Parking: Parking is pay on entry from Easter to the end of September. During the winter months pay and display ticket machines operate
Time to drive from London: 1 hour, 58 minutes
8. Frinton-on-Sea, Essex
Flat firm sandy beaches lie between a series of timber groynes. The beach is backed by sloping cliffs and is a quiet family resort. There is a coastal path to Holland Haven Country Park.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Slip-way and toilets (including disabled)
Dogs: Allowed except from between May 1- September 30
Parking: Ample free car parking (including disabled spaces)
Time to drive from London: 2 hours
9. Brighton Palace Pier Beach, East Sussex
Stroll along the Brighton promenade and soak up the cosmopolitan atmosphere at one of the cafés and bars, relax on the pebble beach or try your hand at one of the water sports or sailing activities.
Beach type: Shingle
Facilities: Town shops, restaurants and cafés, toilets, pier, arcades, fun fairs
Dogs: Dogs restricted
Parking: Plentiful parking. Charges generally apply
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 1 minute
10. Hastings, East Sussex
Hastings is an established seaside resort with long sand and shingle beaches and plenty of facilities and entertainment.
Beach type: Sand/shingle
Facilities: Café, restaurants, shops, toilets, promenade, pier, deck chair hire
Dogs: The beach is cleaned daily during summer and there are dog-free zones
Parking: There are several car parks situated adjacent to the beach
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 12 minutes
11. Bexhill, East Sussex
A south-coast seaside resort with good facilities and a mainly shingle beach where low-tide exposes some sand.
Beach type: Shingle
Facilities: Beach huts and deck chair hire, toilets, disabled access, first aid, shops, cafés, promenade
Dogs: Dogs are banned although there is a canine exercise area
Parking: Pay parking including disabled spaces can be found adjacent to the beach and on the roads nearby
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 16 minutes
12. Eastbourne, East Sussex
The beach is popular with visitors and residents alike. It is a shingle beach with sandy stretches at mid to low tide.
Features include the pier, promenade and famed Floral Carpet Gardens which all form part of its resort heritage.
Beach type: Sand and shingle
Facilities: Café, restaurants, shops, showers and toilets (including toilets for the disabled)
Dogs: Dogs allowed except between May 1-September 30 between the Pier and the Wish Tower
Parking: Car parking (including disabled spaces) is available free of charge
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 19 minutes
13. Bournemouth, Dorset
With seven miles of golden sands and sparkling sea, the vibrant cosmopolitan town of Bournemouth has it all – a vast variety of shops, restaurants and holiday accommodation, seafront hotels, quality B&Bs.
It also boasts a buzzing nightlife and endless countryside with beautiful award winning gardens and water sports galore.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Restaurants, shops, beach huts, disabled facilities and access, pedalos, KidZone beach areas, deck chairs, IMAX cinema and Oceanarium
Dogs: Dogs restricted, dog exercise area
Parking: Pay parking, disabled parking
Time to drive from London (Houses of Parliament) according to Google Maps: 2 hours, 21 minutes
14. Harbour Sandbanks Beach, Dorset
Beautiful sandy beach with a wide variety of facilities. Sandbanks is very popular with families in the summer. Activities include children's games, crazy golf, wind surfing, sailing and paddle boats.
There is a swimmers only zone and lifeguards on duty during the summer season.
Beach type: Sandy
Facilities: Local shops, cafés and restaurants, toilets, first aid, beach huts for hire, disabled facilities, deck chair hire, pedalo hire, crazy golf, amusements
Dogs: Dogs restricted
Parking: Large car park is available with easy access to this beach. Charges apply
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 29 minutes
15. Christchurch Mudeford Sandbank, Dorset
An isolated spit adjoining the ancient headland of Hengistbury Head, Mudeford Sandbank offers a sandy beach against a backdrop of picturesque beach huts and views of Christchurch Harbour and the open sea.
Beach type: Sand
Facilities: Toilets are available including disabled and there is also a beach café and shop
Dogs: Dogs are allowed but they must be kept under control. No dog bins are available
Parking: No local parking but there is pay and display parking at Hengistbury Head and Mudeford Quay with disabled spaces
Time to drive from London: 2 hours, 34 minutes
16. Swanage, Dorset
The safe sheltered bay is flanked by magnificent chalk headlands on either side.
The sloping sands form a good 2km family beach with a promenade, providing all the facilities of a small seaside resort.
Beach type: Sandy
Facilities: Toilets with disabled facilities and several cafés and restaurants. There is a first aid point and a lost child centre
Dogs: Dogs are banned from the beach from May 1-September 30
Parking: Several car parks in the area
Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 5 minutes
17. Chesil Beach, Dorset
Sometimes called Chesil Bank, it is effectively a large pebble bank which extends for 18 miles.
Described as one of Britain’s natural wonders, for much of its length it is separated from the mainland by an area of saline water called the Fleet Lagoon.
Beach type: Pebble
Facilities: There are pubs and cafés nearby
Dogs: Allowed
Parking: At access points
Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 12 minutes
18. Charmouth East Beach, Dorset
A beautiful area of the Dorset coast with spectacular seascapes. Part of what is now dubbed the Jurassic Coast because of the number of fossil remains discovered. Attracts fossil hunters, families and day trippers.
Beach type: Sand and shingle
Facilities: Local shops, cafés and restaurants, toilets, first aid, beach huts for hire, disabled facilities, promenade, campsite
Dogs: Dogs restricted
Parking: Available, charges apply
Time to drive from London: 3 hours, 24 minutes
