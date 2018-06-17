The video will start in 8 Cancel

Like many other boroughs in London, Hammersmith can proudly say it’s once been the home for a whole host of celebrities.

From world champion boxers to award-winning actors, the borough has produced an array of talent which people all over the world have come to love.

And you probably don’t realise how many people you regularly see on TV or read about in the newspaper are actually from the area.

So with this in mind, we've compiled a list of 11 celebrities which you may not know are from Hammersmith.

Sacha Baron Cohen

(Image: PA Photo/Twentieth Century Fox)

Best known for his roles in hit-comedy’s Borat and Bruno, Sacha Baron Cohen was born in Hammersmith and grew up in the area in his early life.

The actor studied at Haberdashers' Aske's Boys' School, in Elstree, before studying at the University of Cambridge.

As well as appearing in Borat and Bruno, he has starred in Ali G and 2012 film The Dictator.

Joe Calzaghe

Former super middleweight world champion Joe Calzaghe was born in Hammersmith but only lived in the area for two years.

When he was just two-years-old, his family moved to Wales where he was educated and grew up.

The boxer, who retired in 2008, is the longest-reigning super-middleweight world champion in boxing history, having held the WBO title for more than 10 years, making 21 successful defence.

Sebastian Coe

The man who set three world records over the one-mile distance during his incredible track career was born in Hammersmith.

Seb Coe, who won Olympic gold over 1,500m in the 1980 and 1984 games, moved to Warwickshire when he was just one-year-old, and later moved to Sheffield when he was a teenager.

The runner was heavily involved when London held the 2012 Olympics, and is now the president of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

James May

Former Top Gear presenter James May was actually born in Bristol but has lived in Hammersmith for most of his life.

The Cross Keys pub, on Black Lion Lane, is said to be the presenter’s local, where he regularly pops in for a bite to eat or drink.

Most recently, May became a co-presenter for television series The Grand Tour, alongside former Top Gear colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond.

Tom Hardy

(Image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

The actor best known for his role in 2010 hit-film Inception was born in Hammersmith.

He continued to live in the borough but studied at Tower House School, in Richmond upon Thames, and Duff Miller Sixth Form College, in Kensington.

In a successful career the 40-year-old has starred in a number of movies including Star Trek: Nemesis, The Revenant and Dunkirk.

Lily Allen

(Image: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)

Singer and songwriter Lily Allen was born in Hammersmith but now resides in Islington.

For a time during her childhood, she lived with comedian Harry Enfield while her mother and he dated. The former British Female Solo Artist award-winner attended Hill House School, in Knightsbridge, but left education when he was 15.

The singer has released four albums, with her latest called No Shame coming out on June 8 earlier this year.

Stuart Pearce

Former West Ham United, Manchester City and England defender Stuart Pearce was born and grew up in the area.

But he lived a bit further out, attending Fryent Primary School, in Kingsbury, and then Claremont High School, in Kenton.

More recently he was the assistant manager to David Moyes at West Ham, but left his role last month.

George Groves

(Image: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge)

The current WBA (Super) super-middleweight champion was born in Hammersmith and grew up in King Street.

The boxer, who trained at Dale Youth Boxing club when he was younger, has won 28 of his 31 fights during his career, and has won by KO 20 times.

He famously lost to fellow boxer Carl Froch in front of 80,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

Benedict Cumberbatch

(Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The successful actor, best known for playing Sherlock Holmes in BBC crime series Sherlock, was born in Hammersmith but grew up in Kensington.

He attended Harrow School when he was younger, and once turned down the chance to play his first acting role in a school production of William Shakespeare play Hamlet, instead choosing to focus on his A-Levels.

While the actor now lives near Hampstead Heath, his parents are believed to still live near to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s home, Kensington Palace.

Hugh Grant

Well known actor Hugh Grant was born in Hammersmith before moving to Hounslow as a child, attending The William Hogarth School, in Chiswick.

The actor and film producer is probably best known for his roles in Love Actually, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Paddington 2.

He later moved to Harrington Gardens, in South Kensington and then to Fulham Road in Chelsea.

Miranda Hart

Although born in Torquay, comedian Miranda Hart has lived in Hammersmith for most of her life.

She has admitted in the past she lives to walk along the Chiswick towpath and over Hammersmith Bridge as a past time.

While she has also published a number of books, Miranda ore recently has starred as Miss Hannigan in the West End production of Annie.