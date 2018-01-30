Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Modest Fashion Week started it's journey last year- and it's already a HUGE event.

The 2017 shows brought worldwide modest designers to London to break down stereotypes in the fashion industry.

Models dressed in headscarves and Islamic robes took to the catwalk for the first ever shows at London's Saatchi Gallery, with the showcase having a fantastic reception.

The event- founded by two Muslim women, London-based Doctor Fahreen Mir and human rights barrister Sultana Tafadar is set out to ensure 'the permanent presence of modest fashion in the mainstream fashion industry'.

What to expect

Seminars are held throughout the weekend and involving a variety of entrepreneurs, influencers and designers.

LMFW launches new fashion brands to the market, showcase the collections of international designers and paves the way for the modest fashion industries continued growth.

Each year, the event will aim to curate the very best that the modest fashion industry has to offer, allowing attendees to ‘shop the catwalk’ and be inspired by the diverse, inspirational designers that make this industry the one to watch within the fashion marketplace.

Where is it?

The London Modest Fashion Week will this year be held at London's Victoria House and will hold the 250 designer strong event.

The two day celebration of style featuring shows, presentations, exhibitions, talks, shopping, music and film.

How do I get tickets?

Fashion lovers can pick up the tickets on the Haute-Elan website.

Tickets can be bought as shopping only or runway passes- and range from £15-£100.

