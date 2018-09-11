The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yankee Candle is opening its first-ever outlet store in London this week in Wembley Park.

It means you'll be able to buy the luxury candles for less than the usual price when the brand opens its shop in London Designer Outlet (LDO) on Friday (September 14).

The new store will offer exclusive savings featuring many of the brand’s favourite seasonal candles, scented reed diffusers and aromatic accessories.

What's more you could get a freebie you're among the first to buy a bargain - the first 250 shoppers who spend £25 or more at the LDO store will receive a Yankee Candle gift worth £25.

(Image: Yankee Candle)

The popular candle maker, well known for its perfumed gifts, will join LDO’s collection of 70 outlet shops, restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

LDO’s outlet shops offer year-round savings of 30 to 70 per cent off the recommended retail price on big brands including Nike, Converse, Skechers, Guess, Kurt Geiger, Lindt, Hamleys, Ernest Jones and Superdry, to name a few.

After bagging all those bargains, you can have lunch, dinner or drinks at your choice of more than 20 restaurants, bars and coffee shops at LDO.

There is an array of international dishes at the recently opened JRC Global Buffet , dim sum at Ping Pong, exotic South American vibes at Cabana and Las Iguanas, a taste of Fifties America at the new Big Moe’s Diner , or a variety of European flavours at Zizzi, Nando’s and Prezzo. There's a nine-screen Cineworld too.