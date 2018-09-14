Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homeware brand Habitat has opened its first flagship standalone store in a decade in Westfield London's new "Home Hub" are of the shopping centre.

The huge new store will stock around 1,400 products and is part of Westfield London's £600 million extension.

The store, which specialises in furniture, lighting, textiles and home accessories, will be the third-largest Habitat store in the country, spread over 4,700 sq ft on the Shepherd's Bush mega-mall's ground floor.

(Image: Dunja Opalko)

The design of the homeware store has been specifically designed to showcase the company's ranges, with a four-metre high industrial framework entrance with three "Instagram-style" square windows to give you an eye-catching glimpse of what your home could look like.

Even the ceiling is striking, working on different levels, with a 60-piece raft installation hanging from it.

“We want customers to go on an experience in this store and discover the many design aesthetics that exist within the Habitat collection,” said Amy Rich, visual merchandising manager.

(Image: Dunja Opalko)

“Both architecture and visual merchandising has been devised to draw the eye into the store from the main shopping mall walkways, starting with a wall of bold colour and pattern and being led through by the undulating design of the raft design at different ceiling levels, emerging at a dramatic, full height lighting installation at the back of store.

(Image: Dunja Opalko)

"We’ve purposely created a modern market-place feel with abundant, informal stacks of tactile products placed throughout this journey, to encourage customers to touch-and-feel designs as well as naturally flow through the space.”

The Habitat store opened on Friday (September 14) on the ground floor of Westfield London in White City .