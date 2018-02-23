The video will start in 8 Cancel

It is less than a month until the new massive extension at Westfield London opens, making the shopping centre the largest in Europe.

And excitement is building as shoppers look forward to adding destinations such as John Lewis and Primark to their shopping agenda when they visit the Shepherd's Bush mall.

The £600m expansion is great news for the employment market too, with the creation of 8,000 jobs - 600 of which will be just for the new flagship John Lewis store.

A string of other shops already based in the shopping centre will move into the extension.

The expansion will create 740,000sq-ft of additional retail, dining, entertainment and leisure space, bringing the total to 2.6m sq-ft, plus additional office floor space of 45,000sq-ft.

The number of stores is going up from 360 to 450.

The new retailers setting up shop at Westfield Westfield

Westfield shops relocating to the £600m extension Westfield

Leisure activities will also feature prominently in the new extension, with a boutique bowling alley, 21st century mini golf course and a 'revolutionary indoor cycling experience' all due to open soon.

Keith Mabbett, director of leasing for Westfield UK and Europe, said: “London continues to be an attractive destination for major international retailers and we’re working closely with brands to deliver new and innovative retail spaces that create the ideal environment for a remarkable shopping and entertainment experience.”

