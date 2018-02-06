Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The "oldest bakery in Cornwall" - and the oldest maker of pasties in the UK - is opening a branch in Harrow town centre.

Warrens Bakery has announced Harrow will be the next home for its award-winning traditional bakes, opening on Wednesday (February 7).

Established in 1860, the new bakery will be the next store in London and a first for Harrow, creating 10 new jobs.

It comes as a part of a series of openings in the coming months, including openings in New Street Square and Leadenhall set to open early 2018, the recent opening in Ealing and Devonshire Row last November, which celebrated the very first Warrens Bakery in London.

A spokesman for Warrens Bakery said: "With a rich heritage and an array of hand-crafted sweet and savoury bakes, Warrens Bakery is proud to be the oldest bakery in Cornwall and is recognised as the world’s oldest Cornish pasty maker.

(Image: Elliott White/Raw PR)

"After being shortlisted as one of the top three craft bakery businesses in the country, in the Baking Industry Awards 2017, the opening follows recent news that Cornish pasties are having a renaissance.

"With the rise in popularity in craft baking, the premium bakery puts a firm focus on provenance, hand crafted skill and innovation.

"The opening will mean Harrow residents won’t have to travel far to pick up a hand-crimped taste of the iconic pasties, often enjoyed during holidays by the coast."

(Image: Elliott White/Raw PR)

The team have just launched a brand new Good Taste Range, offering a leaner start to the year, which will be available to buy in the new bakery.

Check out the new Warrens Bakery at 329-331 Station Road, Harrow, HA1 2AA.

