As of tomorrow- the latest Vans release will be available online and in stores.

The new shoe range inspired by Dutch impressionist Vincent Van Gogh is set to be a huge hit with nostalgia loving trainer shoppers.

Rather than join queues on the high street to nab a pair- there are plenty of online stores with the new range ready for eager buyers.

The six news pairs of shoes in the release will take inspiration from the artists most famous pieces of work including The Starry Night and Sunflowers.

Prices of the shoes listed below range from £59-£75 and are expected to sell out fast.

Self-Portrait

£59

Sunflowers

£59

Letters

£59

Skull

£59

Old Vineyard

£75

Almond Blossom

£75

These new releases are a knowing nod to the history of the company, founded by Paul van Doren, an inventor of Dutch descent.

With a simple, clean and classic design, Vans' popularity among skateboarders soared in the 1970s.

Cornering this market led to the inclusion of the leather toe and heel design as it was said this was where skaters scratched their shoes the most.

It wasn't long before they slowly leaked into mainstream culture after being made famous by 80s teen movie Fast Times at Ridgemount High.

To browse through these along with all of their other products, go to: www.vans.co.uk/