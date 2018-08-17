Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest eBay end of season sale will run for 12 hours today.

From 10am, shoppers will be able to pick up 15% off everything on site- and there are sales already covering most products on site already.

You can find some big brand names in the sale including laptops, tablets and electronics from Currys PC World, Tesco and others.

The deal is part of the site's Autumn promo which buyers can access the saving using the code PIGGYBANK at checkout.

The sale also includes toys, fashion and parenting items on the site, 20% off home furnishings and back to school supplies- a precursor to eBay's big Black Friday and Christmas sales.

Buyers must spend a minimum of £20 to take advantage of the sale and there is a maximum discount of £50.

There are plenty of unusual items available on eBay's pages including popular Korean beauty products and trending brands in the store's fashion outlet ,

The deal is also available on top of end of summer sales, offering a double discount on brands such as Joules , which has 60% off across mens, women's and kid's clothing and shoes.

Visit the eBay website here to find more products on offer when the clock strikes 10am.