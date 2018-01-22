Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Toys 'R' Us has confirmed its Hayes store will be one of 26 closing down this spring after the company entered financial difficulties.

A third of UK Toys 'R' Us stores will close down as the company decided to cut its property rental bill while a further 26 stores are expected to reduce in size.

The Hayes outlet was earmarked for closure after shareholders agreed for the company to enter into a Company Voluntary Agreement, a type of insolvency which lets it close loss-making stores.

The newly-refurbished Uxbridge store, in Intu Uxbridge, will remain open and played a part in the company's decision to close the Hayes outlet, in Bulls Bridge Industrial Estate.

It's not all bad news however, as the closure of the Hayes store offers savvy parents a chance to take part in the closing down sale.

The sale launched on Monday (January 22) with an "up to 30% off everything" offer on everything from toys and video games to car seats and bicycles.

Emma Sheppard, Store Manager at Toys ‘R’ Us Hayes, said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 30% on shelf price.

"If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone.

“We will continue trading from this location until the spring 2018 and would like to invite all our customers to visit us one last time, you would be more than welcome to browse."

