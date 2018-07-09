Online retailers have lowered their prices considerably on summer essentials.
There are always secret ways to get discounted clothes in the trendiest stores- as prices drop quite often in flash sales and offers.
Now, there are sites which have not only have sections of £5 items- but there is even a website dedicated to bringing fashion lovers a shopping experience where everything is ONLY £5.
This particular online website Everything5Pounds.com is taking the affordable fashion market by storm.
The fast fashion store is jam packed with everything from women's, mens, shoes and accessories- and when everything is £5 we can hardly complain.
Or, there are other various stores which will feature £5 dresses too- including the likes of Boohoo and ASOS- who even have dresses LESS than £5.
Over on Boohoo's pages you can even find approx 160 dresses under £4 - with some as little as £2.
Then, if shopping with ASOS- there is plenty in the stores 70% off sale to shout about and make the most of while stocks last.
If you condense the search down to under £5 dresses in the sale pages there are 11 summer perfect finds for a quick fashion fix.