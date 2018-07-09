Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Online retailers have lowered their prices considerably on summer essentials.

There are always secret ways to get discounted clothes in the trendiest stores- as prices drop quite often in flash sales and offers.

Now, there are sites which have not only have sections of £5 items- but there is even a website dedicated to bringing fashion lovers a shopping experience where everything is ONLY £5.

This particular online website Everything5Pounds.com is taking the affordable fashion market by storm.

The fast fashion store is jam packed with everything from women's, mens, shoes and accessories- and when everything is £5 we can hardly complain.

Or, there are other various stores which will feature £5 dresses too- including the likes of Boohoo and ASOS- who even have dresses LESS than £5.

Over on Boohoo's pages you can even find approx 160 dresses under £4 - with some as little as £2.

Then, if shopping with ASOS- there is plenty in the stores 70% off sale to shout about and make the most of while stocks last.

If you condense the search down to under £5 dresses in the sale pages there are 11 summer perfect finds for a quick fashion fix.