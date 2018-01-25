The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tesco has axed 57 firms from its Clubcard scheme.

A full list of the partnerships due to expire by Sunday (January 28) has been revealed.

The supermarket giant has justified the move by saying its Clubcard Partnerships are "under constant review".

But shoppers unable to spend collected points on brands before they expire may lose out, The Mirror Money reports.

A Tesco spokesman said: "We are constantly reviewing our Clubcard Reward partners to make sure we offer the best possible range of benefits to our customers."

(Image: PA)

Customers who've collected points in the current quarter, which ends on Thursday (January 25), but are unable to swap them for vouchers before the brands expire risk losing the points altogether.

According to The Mirror, London-based brands due to be dropped include Figleaves, Shakeaway, The London Bridge Experience and Cutty Sark among others.

These 57 partners will be dropped from the scheme

Hurtigruten Condor Ferries Verdant Leisure Just Go! Holidays Scottish YHA Bridge the World Select Hotels of Ireland The Belmond Luxury Train Journeys New Forest Hotels My Taylor-Made Holiday Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway Cruise & Maritime Voyages Belleair Hollidays Leger Holidays River Cruising Funway USA & Mexico Holidays apartments4you Classic Lodges Leger Holidays Hastings Hotels HMS Belfast IWM Duxford Viking River Cruise Virgin Balloon Flights Cadw Land Rover Experience RSPB membership Snow Factor Mid Hants Railway Watercress Line Le Boat SeaQuarium Somerset Compton Acres Red Letter Days Everyman Motor Racing Council for British Archaeology The London Bridge Experience Ascot Racecourse SeaQuarium – Rhyl Everyman Motor Racing Junior Greenmeadow Community Farm Manchester United Stadium Tours The Llama Park Denby Pottery Visitor Centre Cutty Sark Churchill War Rooms Chiltern Open Air Museum Funky Monkeys Soft Play Cafes Your Dog Magazine Your Cat Magazine OK! Magazine Halfords Techniquest RED Driving School Pickfords Removal ShakeAway Mowchak Tandoori Restaurant Figleaves Treatwell

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.