Tesco has axed 57 firms from its Clubcard scheme.

A full list of the partnerships due to expire by Sunday (January 28) has been revealed.

The supermarket giant has justified the move by saying its Clubcard Partnerships are "under constant review".

But shoppers unable to spend collected points on brands before they expire may lose out, The Mirror Money reports.

A Tesco spokesman said: "We are constantly reviewing our Clubcard Reward partners to make sure we offer the best possible range of benefits to our customers."

Customers who've collected points in the current quarter, which ends on Thursday (January 25), but are unable to swap them for vouchers before the brands expire risk losing the points altogether.

According to The Mirror, London-based brands due to be dropped include Figleaves, Shakeaway, The London Bridge Experience and Cutty Sark among others.

These 57 partners will be dropped from the scheme

  1. Hurtigruten
  2. Condor Ferries
  3. Verdant Leisure
  4. Just Go! Holidays
  5. Scottish YHA
  6. Bridge the World
  7. Select Hotels of Ireland
  8. The Belmond Luxury Train Journeys
  9. New Forest Hotels
  10. My Taylor-Made Holiday
  11. Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway
  12. Cruise & Maritime Voyages
  13. Belleair Hollidays
  14. Leger Holidays River Cruising
  15. Funway USA & Mexico Holidays
  16. apartments4you
  17. Classic Lodges
  18. Leger Holidays
  19. Hastings Hotels
  20. HMS Belfast
  21. IWM Duxford
  22. Viking River Cruise
  23. Virgin Balloon Flights
  24. Cadw
  25. Land Rover Experience
  26. RSPB membership
  27. Snow Factor
  28. Mid Hants Railway Watercress Line
  29. Le Boat
  30. SeaQuarium Somerset
  31. Compton Acres
  32. Red Letter Days
  33. Everyman Motor Racing
  34. Council for British Archaeology
  35. The London Bridge Experience
  36. Ascot Racecourse
  37. SeaQuarium – Rhyl
  38. Everyman Motor Racing Junior
  39. Greenmeadow Community Farm
  40. Manchester United Stadium Tours
  41. The Llama Park
  42. Denby Pottery Visitor Centre
  43. Cutty Sark
  44. Churchill War Rooms
  45. Chiltern Open Air Museum
  46. Funky Monkeys Soft Play Cafes
  47. Your Dog Magazine
  48. Your Cat Magazine
  49. OK! Magazine
  50. Halfords
  51. Techniquest
  52. RED Driving School
  53. Pickfords Removal
  54. ShakeAway
  55. Mowchak Tandoori Restaurant
  56. Figleaves
  57. Treatwell

