Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fashion giant Superdry has announced that it will be coming to Uxbridge's intu shopping centre.

The streetwear clothing brand will be fill the space left empty by the Gap store in the shopping centre, in the Upper Mall.

The currently vacant unit is situated between Lipsy and Yours Clothing, but an opening date is soon to be announced by Superdry.

Intu say that their market research in Uxbridge showed that Superdry was among the most desired brands by shoppers, who said they wanted to see the retailer open a store in their local shopping centre.

(Image: Superdry)

The international brand has well over 500 stores across 46 countries and will be occupying the Gap store which left Uxbridge two years ago, in October 2016.

The brand says it would sell affordable, premium-quality clothing, accessories and footwear complemented by newer lifestyle categories such as Sport and Snow.

Laurie Taylor, general manager of intu Uxbridge, said: “This is the news that many people from Uxbridge have been waiting for. We’ve been so excited to announce that Superdry is coming to intu Uxbridge!

“We cannot wait for the store to open its doors and know it will be extremely popular with customers, whether they’re among the many dedicated Superdry fans, or newcomers to the brand looking to discover what the fuss is about. We know you’ll all love it!”

The store is also recruiting new staff. If you're interested in joining the Superdry team at intu, at their website .

Other jobseekers might be keen to know that intu are also looking for models in Uxbridge .