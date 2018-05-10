Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rihanna seems to know exactly how to run the beauty and fashion industry - and her latest Lingerie collection looks to be no different.

The pop sensation has not only launched her own fashion range with Puma in recent years, but the star's beauty range Fenty Beauty also hit headlines.

With a sell out foundation collection and other products including the much loved Body Lava that set tongues wagging, the entrepreneur seems to get it right every time.

The latest campaign features Rihanna herself posing in the new lingerie range, which will feature everything from bra and knicker sets, bodices and lace.

The full range will drop at 5:00am tomorrow morning.

(Image: Savage X Fenty)

The main reason the star has built such a successful empire is her willingness to keep with diversity throughout all products.

The Fenty Beauty foundation collection debuted 40 shades, her Fenty Puma range featured unique, out there looks and now her lingerie range will consist of 32A to 44DD bra sizes and XS to 3X in bottoms.

(Image: Savage X Fenty)

There have been a huge amount of teasers on her Instagram pages where a range of fuller figure, all shapes and sizes models feature in short clips of the gorgeous collection.

See here for more info on the collection drop and don't forget, her products always sell out quickly so get there handy on May 11 on the Savage X Fenty website .