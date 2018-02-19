The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alice in Wonderland fans are in for a treat, thanks to a new collection from Primark.

The budget retailer has unveiled its latest line of purses, which are inspired by Lewis Carroll's children's book.

Shoppers can pick up a White Rabbit purse, one shaped like the Cheshire Cat, a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party version and finally, another inspired by the potion Alice drinks to shrink herself.

Each bag costs £5, and they are available to buy in stores now. The range was revealed on Primark's Instagram page, and the post has already generated more than 110, 000 likes.

One user with the handle @zinoubasmile posted: "OMG THANK U SO MUCH."

While @forgetfuls said: "I’m fully going either tomorrow or Monday when I’m at work to get these!!!!"

The new collection is perfect for fans of the tale, and one of the themed purses will add a fun element to any outfit.

It comes after the huge success of the retailer's Beauty and the Beast collection, which was launched last year just in time for Disney's live-action remake.

Popular items in the range flew off the shelves within days - sometimes hours - including the Mr Chip teacup which sent shoppers into a frenzy when it was released last spring.

It proved to be a big hit with shoppers, so much so that it was continually restocked throughout the year, and sold out every time.

As well as the Alice in Wonderland collection, Primark is also selling a range of 90s throwback loungewear, including Rugrats and Hey Arnold! sweaters and T-shirts.

The collection is available in stores now.