It's easy to be obsessed with the BBC's hit show Peaky Blinders and especially its enigmatic star Thomas Shelby.

Men all over the country have been inspired by Shelby's 1920s Birmingham street style, and now babies can get in on the action too.

Baby clothing retailer Mamas and Papas has a new line of baby clothes inspired by the hit period drama, reports The Mirror.

The stylish all-in-one is the perfect outfit for your baby to join you on the sofa for binge-watching the last four seasons.

You can of course be a little more subtle in your fandom, with adorable tweed trousers or a cute waistcoat and tie set.

And there is the obligatory tweed flat cap to transform your baby into Tot Shelby.

