American heiress Paris Hilton has launched her own fashion collection and it is exactly how you would imagine it to look.

The retailer's latest colllaboration will feature a 70 piece glitz and glamour collection aimed at girly girls who want LA-style inspiration for the summer.

The star is known for her stints on reality TV over the years, with her and Lionel Ritchie's daughter Nicole Ritchie appearing in their own show The Simple Life.

Key pieces even feature some of the phrases which were famous throughout their reality career like "thats hot" - and most are as bright and sparkly as can be.

The range is inspired by iconic trends from when she rose to fame in the early 2000s and will go on sale from June 20.

It follows on from boohoo’s collaboration with Greatest Showman star Zendaya, which sold out within days of release in the spring.

Paris, 37, co-designed her new 70 piece collection , which includes a range of ready-to-wear and swim that recreate her favourite trends and fashion moments since the turn of the new millennium, including animal prints, slinky metallics, palm prints inspired by her home town of Beverly Hills.

The collection was brought to life in a campaign shoot which took place in Los Angeles at a private home in Beverly Hills, styled by Sammy K, and photographed by Charlotte Rutherford.

Paris modelled standout styles from the collection, and even poses with her famous dogs Diamond Baby and Princess.

Additional elements from the campaign include throwback flip phones, a vintage pink convertible, and flashy accessories to complement the full boohoo.com looks, with prices from £3 to £35.

To celebrate the partnership and summer launch, boohoo.com is set to host a “millennium” inspired party in Los Angeles.

Carol Kane, CEO and Co-Founder, boohoo.com, commented, “We’re excited to announce our latest global partnership with American celebrity, Paris Hilton. Paris is everything the boohoo girl is and we can’t wait to have her on board with us for summer.

“Shot in her hometown of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, the campaign embodies all the fabulous trends from the early 2000s that Paris Hilton is best known for, giving a nod to her own style that we think our customers will really love.”

Since 2016, boohoo.com has executed successful campaigns and design partnerships with famous faces including Zendaya, Jordyn Woods, Charli XCX, Stella Hudgens, and Chantel Jeffries, as well as young celebrity stars Sailor Brinkley Cook and Elisa Johnson.

You can sign up to the alerts at Boohoo to get updates on the release coming soon here .