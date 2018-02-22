The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers proved they were really keen for a new Lidl store in Shepherd's Bush as dozens queued to be one of the first through its doors.

The new supermarket opened in the W12 Shopping Centre for the first time on Thursday (February 22).

And queues of Lidl fans eager to see the new store lined up outside at 8am to watch it being officially opened with Hammersmith MP Andy Slaughter in tow.

Shane O’Farrell, Lidl UK’s regional head of property, said: "We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Shepherd’s Bush.

"It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community."

Customers had the chance to sample some of Lidl’s products throughout the day, along with receiving exclusive deals and offers on selected products for the first week of opening.

These include a food processor and blender (£39.99, RRP £79.99) from Thursday (February 22), a flat bed trolley (£12.99, RRP £24.99) from Friday (February 23) and a dehumidifier (£79.99, RRP £119) from Saturday (February 24).

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK and has created 40 new jobs for the local community.

The store also features facilities such as an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, and self-service checkouts.

