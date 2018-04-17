Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

H&M will launch a collaboration with designer fashion brand Moschino featuring cartoon prints and bold colours.

The collection will launch in November and is being designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott, who has previously dressed Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry in eye-catching creations.

The newest collection will be a bit more budget and will appear in H&M stores later in 2018, the high street store has confirmed.

Scott says: "For fans of the brand, it should feel a little like a greatest hits collection, but I promise it will still be new, still feel fresh, even as we include some winks, some hints from the past."

The fashion house has never been shy to do bold fashion statements- with the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, McDonalds and Barbie all featuring on Moschino's previous collections.

The vibrant, individualistic trends which have come from the designer over the years have attracted a huge celebrity following.

The likes of Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Madonna are amongst his biggest fans- regularly wearing his creations.

When will the collection be available to buy

The collection will be available in selected stores worldwide and online from November 8.

What will it include

The 42 year old designer Jeremy Scott has previously released collaborations with Adidas and MAC Cosmetics , as well as running his Jeremy Scott fashion line alongside his work for Moschino.

His work is known for empowering women- and taking fashion to the next level- and this one is set to not disappoint.

Keep up to date here for more information on the collection prior to its release OR, visit the H&M to see more HERE.