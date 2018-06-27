Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest MissPap edit features wardrobe essentials to get you through the heatwave.

This summer, the trends seem to be more bold, bright and colourful than ever; and the new Misspap range certainly fits the bill.

The brand has launched a series of £10 'heat wave survival kits' featuring items from their summer range as the temperatures rise.

John Quinn, CEO at Misspap said: “We just really thought this would be a great, quick little edit to do to supply the demand in this scorching heat. Everyone is probably impulsed buying at the minute just in the hope they have weather appropriate clothing for the rest of the week and Misspap just wanted to make this a little bit easier.”

He added, “We pride ourselves in fast-fashion at an affordable cost and the fact this edit is £10.00 and under is certain to be a sellout.”

(Image: Misspap)

This year's Love Island contestants have even been seen on their social ,media pages wearing some MissPap items- including Dani Dyer (Danny Dyer's daughter).

The store is also well known for it's collaborations on popular clothing collections with ex Love Island star Olivia Buckland and The Only Way is Essex star Megan McKenna .

Dani has been se

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on the perfect dusk till dawn fashions with rainbow, gingham and check prints proving popular.

Items are priced at just £10 and under- with some products featuring up to half price reductions.

See the full edit here.