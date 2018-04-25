Megan Markle seems to always get her outfit right, even with a 5am start for the newly engaged pair.
As always the style stakes were high for Megan, with a sophisticated trench and pump look perfect for the occasion.
The Prince and his fiancé attended the ANZAC service at dawn, where Harry laid a wreath on a cross at Wellington Arch in London.
Megan wore a double breasted trench coat, custom made by Matthew Williamson- and a pair of black Sarah Flint Jay Pumps.
The pumps cost £282, and the look was completed with a velvet Gucci bag worth £625.
The black wide brimmed hat Megan chose for the early outing is duped in many high street stores.
This Reiss version is just £25 in sale at the moment, and ASOS also have a great replica at just £17.50.
The outfit was fit for any princess, with a bare leg and military style overcoat, she certainly looked the part.