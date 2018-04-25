Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Megan Markle seems to always get her outfit right, even with a 5am start for the newly engaged pair.

As always the style stakes were high for Megan, with a sophisticated trench and pump look perfect for the occasion.

The Prince and his fiancé attended the ANZAC service at dawn, where Harry laid a wreath on a cross at Wellington Arch in London.

(Image: PA)

Megan wore a double breasted trench coat, custom made by Matthew Williamson- and a pair of black Sarah Flint Jay Pumps.

The pumps cost £282, and the look was completed with a velvet Gucci bag worth £625.

The black wide brimmed hat Megan chose for the early outing is duped in many high street stores.

(Image: Reiss)

This Reiss version is just £25 in sale at the moment, and ASOS also have a great replica at just £17.50.

The outfit was fit for any princess, with a bare leg and military style overcoat, she certainly looked the part.