M.A.C Aaliyah has finally launched in the UK and superfans couldn't be happier.

The collection idea came from Aaliyah fans themselves, when they campaigned for the brand to create the line in honor of the star.

The collection, made up of lipglosses, lipsticks, eyeshadows and bronzer is expected to be hugely popular worldwide.

And you can pick them up now on the MAC website.

The 90's hip hop star died in a plane crash in the Bahamas in 2001 but has become a cult icon with her fan base, who have wanted this collaboration for a long time.

With items named after her chart topping singles including lipsticks "Try again" and "More than a woman", the MAC team and Aaliyah's brother Rashad Haughton, created the line using some of her trademark looks.

You can pick up the lipsticks for £17.50, Lipglasses for £15.50 and there are kits ranging from £62- £181.50.

The nude lip and dark brown lips were identifiably her statement looks, which she would team with a crop top, oversized combats and baggy, varsity jackets.

See the full collection here on the MAC website.