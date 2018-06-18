Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Love Island cast are head to toe with new fashions this year from big UK brands.

The likes of Missguided, Boohoo and Misspap items have all been spotted on the reality stars- and the latest must have is one worn by Dani.

Dani Dyer, daughter of Eastenders actor Danny Dyer- gushed about her new gym leggings back in April.

The Miss Pap leggings are being hailed as a must buy- with a scrunched effect which is giving women an incredible shape.

The "Booty Booster Leggings" are priced at just £15- and are available in a range of colours.

Visit the Miss Pap website here and see for yourself the extremely affordable gymwear range.