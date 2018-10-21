Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of the year again when it's totally acceptable for adults to have some fun and get creative with fancy dress.

Yes, Halloween is just around the corner - think fake blood, vampire teeth, lots of eyeliner, scary masks and devil horns.

While dressing up as a cat or a witch will always be a proud pleaser, why don't you you push the boat out and get inventive this October 31, so you'll walk into that house party and turn heads (but for all of the right reasons!)

It's no surprise to hear that London has the best fancy dress shops there is to offer but for such a big city, where do you start?

Don't worry we're here to lend a helping hand to get you started so you can create a show stopping costume that will haunt your friends for years to come.

Carnival store, west Kensington

From fierce fangs to angelic wings, this popular west London shop has a lot to offer when it comes to off-the-rack costumes and accessories.

It might appear to be fairly small but its two floors are brimming with creative and colourful party gear and fancy dress.

Carnival Store is also perfect if you're looking for the finer details for your eye catching outfit, including coloured contact lenses, Halloween make up and fun wigs.

Plus it has a children's section so your little ones can look equally as scary!

Address: 95 Hammersmith Road, W14 0QH

Website: www.carnivalstore.co.uk

Phone number: 020 7603 2918

(Image: Coventry Telegraph)

Angels, Covent Garden

Expect five floors rammed to the rafters with all sorts of weird and wonderful outfits to make sure you look amazing on October 31.

Located close to London's best theatres in Shaftesbury Avenue, the store is the capital's longest serving costume supplier and takes Hallloween very seriously!

According to Angels, it has been dressing the stars for 175 years and you're willing to splash the cash you can even get a costume custom made!

The range spans everything from brocade Elizabethan robes to sequinned showgirl outfits which can be bought both in store and online.

Address: 1 Garrick Road, NW9 6AA

Website: www.angelsfancydress.com

Phone number: 020 7836 5678

Mad World, Shoreditch

As suggested by its name, Mad World is the place if you're looking to buy (or hire) a particularly show stopping outfit to wow your friends this Halloween.

Housed in a basement are dozens of incredible costumes ranging from the 18th century dresses and military uniforms to roaring twenties and film inspired outfits... it even supplies Margaret Thatcher costumes!

According to the shop, it has a whopping 35,000 fancy dress outfits to choose from and it's not unusual for TV and film production company's to hire from them too.

Address: 69-85 Tabernacle Street, EC2A 4BD

Website: https://madworldfancydress.com

Phone number: 0207 253 1003

Beyond Retro, Brick Lane

If you're looking to put together a fun outfit for Halloween but can't quite afford to splash the cash, then this second hand store could be your saving grace.

Beyond Retro is the place to go for some jazzy and colourful outfits if you're wanting to not go too over board when it comes to the price tag, effort and final result.

It boasts more than 3,000 items, so say hello to 1920s and 1950s outfits, crazy Hawaiian shirts and hippy attire - perfect for a more chilled out Halloween getogether.

Address: 110-112 Cheshire Street, E2 6EJ

Website: www.beyondretro.com

Phone number: 0207 729 9001

Prangsta Costumiers, New Cross

"We imagine, we create, we style & we dress to every imaginable theme and dream," the Prangsta Costumiers states on its website.

The store in New Cross provides bespoke costumes and personal styling so you will be kitted out with all of the details - not matter the occasion.

Think 1920s flapper dancer to carnival queen, Shakespeare to Elizabeth I and fantasy to burlesque dancer - whatever you dress up as, no two outfits from this shop are the same.

So, what are you waiting for? Make an appointment before the big occassion.

Address: 304 New Cross Road, SE14 6AF

Website: http://www.prangsta.co.uk

Phone number: 020 8694 9869

(Image: Birmingham Post and Mail)

So High, Soho

Don't let its small size deceive you, this Soho shop is packed to the brim with costumes for every occasion - from Oktoberfest to Christmas - and Halloween of course.

You can buy a simple dress up costume or choose from a range of accessories to invent your own.

Address: 9 Berwick Street, Soho, W1F 0PJ

Website: www.sohighsoho.co.uk

Phone number: 020 7287 1295

Escapade, Camden

Escapade has been providing fancy dress to north Londoners for more than 30 years.

You can shop or hire from a huge range of costumes, making the store which began as a small bespoke supplier to one of the UK's leading fancy dress brands.

It also sells numerous branded outfits such as Disney and Marvel, so you can dress up as your favourite character and be sure you're not buying a knock off version.

What's even better is that the popular shop has created its very own Halloween website , so you can find out recipes for spooky cocktails and food to put on a perfect platter for your party guests.

Address: 45-46 Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AJ

Website: www.escapade.co.uk

Phone number: 0207 485 7384