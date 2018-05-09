London Fashion Week men's will be here next month with a flux of new talent.
The men's runway event was launched in 2012 and now run twice a year, approximately a month ahead of the main Fashion Weeks.
With a weekend jam packed with event information, backstage gossip and stand out shows- there will be tonnes to catch up on when shows begin in June.
Here's everything you need to know.
London Fashion Week Men's dates
This year's men's shows will run from June 8- June 11 2018.
Already fashion fans can see what designers will feature in the huge fashion event.
London will then celebrate a London Fashion Festival from September 20- September 23 after the main event.
Schedule
The schedule is here- and unless you are a budding blogger or an industry person worthy enough of an invite- you can get the chance to see these shows live streamed online.
FRIDAY 8 JUNE
19:00 ICEBERG show
19:30 - 21:00 ASOS Mens SS19 Presentation event
SATURDAY 9 JUNE
09:00 DANIEL w. FLETCHER BFC Show SpaceShow
09:30 - 10:30 CV22 - RUGBY - ENGLAND Designer ShowroomsDiscoveryLAB
10:00 JOHN LAWRENCE SULLIVAN
BFC Show SpaceShow
11:00 St James's Show Show
11:30 - 13:30 Lou Dalton Presentation
12:00 Berthold Show
12:30 - 14:30 3.Paradis X PONY Designer Showrooms DiscoveryLAB
13:00 Edward Crutchley
BFC Show SpaceShow
14:00 Matthew Miller Show
14:30 - 16:30 Wood Wood Presentation
15:00 Oliver Spencer BFC Show SpaceShow
15:30 - 17:30 JORDANLUCA Designer ShowroomsDiscoveryLAB
16:00 Sharon Wauchob Show
17:00Liam Hodges + BFC Show SpaceShow
17:30 - 18:30Ben Sherman
Presentation
18:00 QASIMI Show
19:00 Blood Brother BFC Show SpaceShow
19:30 - 23:30 Labrum Presentation supported by ASICSTIGER Event
SUNDAY 10 JUNE
09:30 - 11:30 Phoebe English MAN + BFC Show SpacePresentation
10:00 Xander Zhou Show
10:30 - 12:30 Something To Hate On Designer Showrooms DiscoveryLAB
11:00 A-COLD-WALL* Show
12:00 MAN See InvitationShow
13:00 CHALAYAN Show
14:00 Kent & Curwen Show
14:30 - 16:30 DANSHAN Designer Showrooms DiscoveryLAB
15:00 Christopher RÆBURN
BFC Show SpaceShow
15:30 - 17:30 Michiko Koshino Presentation
16:00 Alex Mullins BFC Show SpaceShow
17:00 Kiko Kostadinov Show
18:00 Astrid Andersen Show
19:00 COTTWEILER Show
20:00 Martine Rose Show
MONDAY 11 JUNE
09:30 - 11:30 KA WA KEY Designer Showrooms DiscoveryLAB
10:00 Per Götesson + BFC Show SpaceShow
11:00 PRIVATE POLICY and STAFFONLY presented by 智族GQ BFC Show SpaceShow
11:30 - 13:30 Barbour International Presentation
12:00 PRONOUNCE
Show
12:30 - 13:30 NiNE8 Collective Designer ShowroomsDiscoveryLAB
13:00 Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Show
13:30 - 15:30 Nicholas Daley Presentation
14:00 University of Westminster MA Menswear Show
14:30 - 16:30 Mr Start Designer Showrooms DiscoveryLAB
15:00 BLINDNESS BFC Show SpaceShow
17:00 What We Wear Show
19:00 - Late GQ Dinner co-hosted by Loyle Carner Event
How to get Tickets for London Fashion Week
The public are able to experience what the shows are REALLY about when purchasing London Fashion Week festival tickets.
Fashion lovers can get to London and be surrounded with industry people at the public event
Tickets can be purchased HERE at Ticketmaster and include entry into the festival, a range of different catwalk shows and access to industry talks with tickets starting at £20 going right up to £200 depending on how much you want to see and do on your fashion experience.