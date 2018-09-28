Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students can save even more money than usual at London Designer Outlet (LDO) and have a boogie at a silent rave while you shop.

Save and Rave student night at the Wembley outlet shopping centre is back, giving all students extra discounts at more than 30 stores on top of the savings of up to 70% you can get in stores already.

If you're at university or college you can head along there on Monday (October 1) between 5pm and 9pm to grab a bargain.

Then from 9pm to 11pm there will be a silent rave hosted by leading mixer DJ Mel.

(Image: London Designer Outlet/Sam Pearce)

You can choose from three channels of different music genres to listen to through headphones while you dance in Retail Square, at the heart of the shopping centre.

From 5pm, you can also have a drink with your mates at the pop up bar, put your surf skills to the test on the free giant simulator and capture the laughs in the free interactive photobooth.

There'll be some giveaways too - Jack Wills will be serving up complimentary drinks and beer pong and pizza will be available at Vans.

You'll find savings and discounts at places such as Converse, Nike, Levi, Kurt Geiger, Adidas, Superdry and the Body Shop to name a few - and there is extra discount on offer at Haribo.

I want to go! When is it again?

It's on Monday October 1 - you can shop for savings from 5pm to 9pm and silent rave from 9pm to 1pm.

How to register:

Students should pre-register on the London Designer Outlet website to get exclusive deals, a wristband and welcome pack.

Student hosts will be stationed at LDO's main entrance from Wembley Park Boulevard and also at Empre Way entrance throughout the event for registrations on the night - so remember to bring your student ID card.

You just then show your wristband to bag a discounted bargain.