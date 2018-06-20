Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Krispy Kreme doughnuts can get excited because it has just been announced a new shop is opening at Brent Cross Shopping Centre.

The hugely popular doughnut chain, that bakes 16 different varieties of doughnuts from fan favourite Original Glazed to relative newcomer Nutty Chocolatta, will soon be able to grab a doughnut while spending a day at one of London's most iconic shopping destinations.

As well as doughnuts, customers at the new unit will also be able to try out hot drinks and delicious milkshakes to fuel their shopping sprees, when it opens on July 10.

For the more dedicated superfans, there are even prizes to be won, including an unbelievable year's supply of doughnuts which you can share with family or friends if you're the first person in the queue.

Even if you don't quite manage to be first, the first dozen customers on opening day get a goody bag filled with exclusive merchandise that no true fan could go without.

And if you're in the queue before the stall opens you get a chance to take on the brand's new Spin and Win game to get Krispy Kreme treats.

Brent Cross itself is poised to undergo a huge £1.4 billion transformation which would bring 200 new shops, 60 restaurants and a huge new cinema to Britain's first shopping centre.

The kiosk opens at 10am on Tuesday, July 10.

Neil Williamson, UK Operations Director at Krispy Kreme, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming North London’s doughnut-lovers to our brand-new store when we open our doors in Brent Cross Shopping Centre at 10am on Tuesday, July 10.

What to expect from the huge Brent Cross expansion It will have: A new town square.

More than 200 new retail stores.

60 restaurants.

A cinema complex.

Hotel accommodation.

An enlarged bus station.

7,600 car parking spaces.

It will be double the size of the current Brent Cross Shopping Centre and cover two million sq ft.

A new Marks & Spencer anchor store.

John Lewis and Fenwick stores will be retained.

A new bridge

A green landscaped boulevard – which will span the North Circular and create a walkway for people from Brent Cross London to the regeneration to the south of Brent Cross London.

“In the lead-up to the new store opening, we will be giving shoppers a taste of what’s to come by handing out hundreds of FREE doughnuts – keep your eyes peeled to be in with a chance of bagging some sweet treats!”