Kate Middleton has upped the style stakes during her latest outing in London.

The Duchess opened the new headquarters for Charity Places2Be- and she was glowing with her third child on the way.

Regardless of her ever growing bump, she always looks immaculate.

Here we look at where you can pick up her looks and they are surprising quite affordable.

(Image: GC Images)

Her latest look has been a Seraphine dress- which is available online now in their pregnancy range for just £165.

Also, she joined the Royal Princes and latest edition to the family Meghan Markle at the Royal Foundation Forum last month- and wowed with how well she looks in her pregnancy.

Kate also chosen a Sepharine dress for the forum- while Meghan opted for a loose fitting Jason Wu dress complete with buckled waist.

Other looks in recent weeks include...

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a bright Boden coat called the Lena Coat at fashion house Boden back in January visiting Great Ormond street hospital, and that's just one of many.

Eagle eyed fans of the Royal Family have been more than interested in her latest outings with her choices of styles,especially now she has Megan Markles ' fashion choices also making headlines.

(Image: SWNS.COM)

Keeping it simple underneath the statement coat, she chose to wear a nude dress and chocolate brown pumps to compliment the look.

The Duchess had attended the hospital to open the latest phase of the hospital's redevelopment project - and she dressed to impress.

Kate was meeting with young patients and their families to hear about their experiences of the enhanced facilities in the completed Mittal Children's Medical Centre.

The coat is one of her more affordable pieces that she has worn recently - and at £220 the coat is still available online now.

Another of her recent striking looks from last week has been this sophisticated Hobbs coat with navy shoes to match.

Kate was on a school visit in West London where she was pictured in the double breasted wool coat.

Fans got online to purchase the coat almost straight after her public appearance with the Gianna coat selling out- but there are plenty of other similar styles on their website HERE.

