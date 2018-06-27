Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There's a long way to go in the 2018 World Cup, but for the first time in many years and many tournaments, England fans are starting to truly believe in their side.

With disappointment after disappointment, despondency and cynicism had set in but with the help of energetic and determined side, Gareth Southgate is slowly managing to unite the nation.

Day-by-day, week-by-week, those who didn't think it was possible are beginning to question their original stance.

So as "Three Lions" is piped through every speaker, headphone, radio and TV set in the country, there's no better time to hop on board the bandwagon yourself.

According to the website watchcount.com , these are just some of the most popular England-related items of merchandise currently available on eBay .

5ft x 3ft England St George's Flag - 847 Watchers

Well I guess there are few better places to start.

Nothing says World Cup fever quite like seeing hundreds of St George's Flags draped on balconies and put up in windows all over the city.

Perhaps the 847 watchers are waiting to see whether we avoid Germany in the quarters...

World In Motion T-Shirt - 623 Watchers

As worn in the video of what is arguably the greatest song of all time, this is available from the seller "soccerprints".

It is available in sizes S-3XL for £9.99 here .

England's Retro 1982 Jersey - 597 Watchers

It's unsurprising that this appears to be the most popular retro England kit.

England's official sponsor Nike were well aware of the jersey's popularity when they designed this year's dri-fit training top which is currently sold out .

This is available on eBay here, but as it's only available in either Small or Extra Large, you might have more joy on somewhere like Pro Direct Soccer .

John Barnes World In Motion T-Shirt - 444 Watchers

Going back to the 1990 Keith Allen/New Order classic, there's this alternative that comes complete with the lyrics of John Barnes' infamous rap!

Again, it is available in S-3XL and can also be bought from the seller "soccerprint" for under £10 here .

England Swimming Shorts - 202 Watchers

It's hard to believe that shorts this short were ever worn on a football field.

Nowadays, with the netted lining, they are thankfully reserved only for the beach and now you can get a pair in time for your holiday. Along with choosing your own number, you can buy them in either:

Red

Blue ; or

White

While the different colours range in price, none of them cost more than eight pound.

And, finally...

Replica World Cup Trophy

OK, so it's not a trophy that an English footballer has ever lifted before and I personally have no idea what you'd do with it either. But, if we're being honest here, there's something in you that really wants one isn't there?

There's dozens of them around on eBay but to my (admittedly untrained) eye, these from the seller "sunshinegirlmall" look the most life-like .