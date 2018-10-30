Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction has started on a four-month long project to bring Lidl to Uxbridge town centre.

The German discount chain has furthered its London ambitions with the announcement of a store at Uxbridge's intu shopping centre.

The store replaces the Upper Ground level of the BHS department store which closed last year after the major retailer collapsed.

The lower level of the former department store was taken up by Decathlon late last year.

Shoppers will be able to browse the low-cost food, drink, homeware and more at the store as well as the store's rotating discount range.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lidl to the centre and expand our customer experience to the grocery market,” said general manager at intu Uxbridge Laurie Taylor.

The store will occupy 22,000 square feet of retail space in the Uxbridge mall, formerly known as The Chimes.

Construction on the store began last week, and will take four months to complete. The changes did not require planning permission, a Lidl spokesman confirmed.

The new announcement comes shortly after Superdry announced they would finally replace the long-vacant Gap unit in the mall.

Lidl UK’s Regional Head of Property, Olu Johnson, commented: “There’s been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it’s great that we are now in a position to start the fit out.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so far, and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding whilst we enter this next phase of the development.”

The chain has opened more than 720 stores across the country since opening in 1994, including 16 stores in west London alone.

That includes a store less than a mile away in Uxbridge, on Cowley Road, as well as two in Hayes and one in South Ruislip.