This Morning viewers are always on the lookout for the presenter's latest outfit choices.

As soon as Holly hits screens in the morning, fans start scouring the internet looking for her latest looks online.

Now, Holly is making it easier for fans with posting her garments on her Instagram pages, so we can see exactly what she wears each day.

We have been keeping a close eye on her outfits as more often than not the star shops right on the high street, so items are really affordable.

We have found the exact dress she has on today over on the Oasis website for just £52, and the Office shoes she has chosen to pair it with are these Office beauties for just £60.

It is not the first time Holly's outfit choice has caused a jump in sales for the retailer that sells it.

Here the star chosen Karen Millen trousers and a People Tree shirt .

The star wowed her fans with this modern print dress on a show last month.

From the H! Henry Holland collection featured in high street favourite Debenhams , and her simple nude shoes from Office .

Last month the star chosen a floral lace number from Finery London , paired with a black court shoe from Gina shoes.

One of Holly's more bold and bright looks came in the shape of popular retailer Zara with these red, colour pop wide leg trousers and the light knitwear from Mango .