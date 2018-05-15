Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holly Willoughby has a huge Instagram following tracking her latest outfit choices for the This Morning sofa.

The TV presenter has chosen a Pretty Woman-style polka dot dress today and it comes with an affordable price tag.

Fans have taken straight to social media to tell the star how stunning she looks in her latest outfit choice.

The dress is a Forever Unique number and shoppers can pick up their own for just £69.99.

But, as always, the trendy star has her outfit choices sell out every time she appears in something new.

The website has the dress available to pre-order in Small, Medium and Large- and we can imagine they will be inundated with orders.

