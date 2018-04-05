The video will start in 8 Cancel

When Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in April 2011, millions of onlookers couldn't help but praise her fairy tale Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown.

Kate's dreamy, long-sleeved, lace, applique dress was rumoured to have cost a hefty £250,000, - making it the fifth most expensive wedding dress of all time according to OK! Magazine.

But brides-to-be can now emulate Kate's look for a fraction of the price, thanks to H&M.

The retailer is selling a similar version for £149.99, as part of its new bridal range. The cream dress has a bodice, a full skirt and long, lace sleeves just like Kate's.

However, there are a few subtle differences between the dresses . . .

H&M's features a ribbon belt and a keyhole slit in the back - there also isn't any lace detailing on the bottom of the skirt - like Alexander McQueen's lavish gown had.

But, considering it costs a whopping £249,99850.01 less than the designer version, it's still an impressive offering.

H&M's bridal range launched last week and it includes everything from flower crowns, to gowns and even make-up to wear on the big day.

It is perfect for brides on a budget, who still want to look and feel like a princess.

Next month, on Saturday, May 19 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Details of Meghan's gown are being kept under wraps, but it's rumoured that it will also feature long-sleeves - much like her soon-to-be sister-in-law's dress did.

