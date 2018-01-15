Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have not yet seen them on the runway... tiny sunglasses/glasses will be a must see at fashion week.

The latest trend has come mainly from the world's finest fashion brands bringing them to their shows- now more fashion forward people are donning the new look.

In recent weeks Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also been keen to get ahead with the new trend in their latest collection campaign.

(Image: KENDALL + KYLIE COLLECTION)

Small shades are not only being worn by the Jenners, the likes of Gigi Hadid and Rihanna are also fans after being seen wearing their own versions this season.

Where can you get the latest trend?

(Image: ASOS Marketplace)

ASOS has these half lens glasses which are exactly what fashion followers will be after this season- especially rather than splurging on the Kendall+Kylie glasses.

These retro look glasses are just £18 - and they have other colours and styles available too.

High street favourite Topshop also has some incredible and bold styles in store- including these cat eyed styles .

(Image: Topshop)

See more of our London Fashion Week coverage and how to buy tickets HERE .