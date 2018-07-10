The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children visiting a Build-A-Bear Workshop will only have to pay their current age in pounds for one of the cuddly toys if they go into the shop on one specific day this week.

Stores in and not far from west London will be taking part in the first 'pay your age' day event on Thursday, July 12.

It’s bound to be great news for parents whose children are crazy about collecting the soft toys, which they watch being made in store before buying extra clothes accessories to make them unique.

Here's everything you need to know if you want to get a bargain bear.

How can my child take part?

In order to take part, parents or guardians need to join the bonus reward scheme for free, provide a valid email address and name that will allow the child to purchase a toy at the discounted price.

So instead of paying the usual £25 or so for a character, a three-year-old for example would pay £3, with the minimum £1 charge for under ones.

Any adults over 18 can enroll in the Build-A-Bear Workshop online before July 12.

(Image: Build-A-Bear Workshop)

The offer is only available in stores and valid for ONE Make-Your-Own furry friend. But outfits, sounds, accessories and scents are NOT included.

The child who wishes to pay his or her age must be present at the time of purchase.

You cannot combine the deal with any other promotion or discount.

What bears are on offer?

All in store collections are included in the offer, including licensed characters from Super Mario, My Little Pony and Pokemon, as well as the popular toy store's own bears.

However, outfits and accessories will be sold separately and at full price, Cambridgeshire Live reports.

Customers can't combine any other discounts with your purchase.

What stores near west London will be taking part?

All UK stores are taking part. Store in London are in:

The Chimes Shopping Centre, Uxbridge

Hamleys of London, Regent Street, London

Fenwick, Brent Cross

Find out more:

Visit www.buildabear.co.uk .