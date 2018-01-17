Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kate Middleton has upped the style stakes during her visit to Great Ormond Street this morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose a bright Boden coat called the Lena Coat at fashion house Boden, which has caught the eye the fashion world .

Eagle eyed fans of the Royal Family have been more than interested in her latest outings with her choices of styles,especially now she has Megan Markles ' fashion choices also making headlines.

(Image: SWNS.COM)

Keeping it simple underneath the statement coat, she chose to wear a nude dress and chocolate brown pumps to compliment the look.

The Duchess had attended the hospital to open the latest phase of the hospital's redevelopment project - and she dressed to impress.

Kate was meeting with young patients and their families to hear about their experiences of the enhanced facilities in the completed Mittal Children's Medical Centre.

The coat is one of her more affordable pieces that she has worn recently - and at £220 the coat is still available online now.

Another of her recent striking looks from last week has been this sophisticated Hobbs coat with navy shoes to match.

Kate was on a school visit in West London where she was pictured in the double breasted wool coat.

Fans got online to purchase the coat almost straight after her public appearance with the Gianna coat selling out- but there are plenty of other similar styles on their website HERE.

The London based store, which is a favourite of the Royals, has reduced many of it's items with as much as 70% off in their January sale - so get there quick to pick up a princess-esque look at a discount price.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.