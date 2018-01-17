Many high street and online retailers feature extremely affordable dresses fit for a prom.

Many young girls are becoming less interested in the traditional tailor made dresses- it's now more important to have the latest trends at affordable prices.

Their are so many celebrity influencer's now which are showing young girls getting prepared for their prom that the more expensive options are not necessarily the way to go- with Missguided , ASOS and Boohoo being top of the list.

Here we have found 10 affordable but stunning dresses for prom day:

TFNC midi skater dress £49

The backless styles are set to be an ongoing trend this year

TFNC petite bandeau sequin maxi dress £51

Anything with a bit of glitz and glamour will always be a popular choice

Chi Chi jannah dress £80

Stephanie Pratt – sequin and chiffon maxi dress - Champagne £85

This champagne sparkler is the perfect prom style for just £85

Ruffle bardot maxi dress - Nude £52

This subtle peachy shade will look lovely for the summer occasion

Fatima maxi dress by TFNC £65

The high street favourite has a couple of dresses fit for a prom for under £100

Boutique Ali all lace plunge neck maxi dress £45

This dress is a style steal, which comes in white, black and pink

Boutique Soraya sequin panel mesh maxi dress £30

This bolder, classier style will be a choice for a more glamorous look- and an absolute bargain at £30

Red choker maxi dress £30

This vampy red style is perfect for a modern look- with it's choker neck and side splits

Black long sleeve open back maxi dress £39

The relatively new brand which features all the latest trends also has some low priced items perfect for a prom