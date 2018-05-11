Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The time has nearly come for Prince Harry and Megan Markle to tie the knot.

What we cannot believe is the amount of retailers who have jumped on the royal bandwagon.

There is an avalanche of products out there to commemorate the marriage in just two weeks but not all of them are good.

Here's what we could find.

London based brand Radley London have released a Royal wedding capsule collection.

In celebration of the wedding this month, Radley will launch London's calling- a new collection with appliqued, embellished and screen- printed designs.

The range will be priced between £14-£249 and are already available on the Radley website .

(Image: Radley)

Cath Kidston is another London brand with a new collection for the wedding preparations.

The traditional British prints and simple designs work perfectly for the big day.

(Image: Cath Kidston)

Now, royal family fans can pick up a tote or mug of memorabilia for no more than £16.

House of Fraser have an official Royal Wedding Mug- but if any shoppers fancy getting there hands on one best be quick- they are already selling out fast at £10 a piece .

(Image: House of Fraser)

There will be plenty of street parties celebrating the royal wedding on May 19- so this 20 foot bunting is perfect to get in the spirit.

TheWorks are an online store which basically cater for weird and wonderful things- and this bunting you can get your hands on for just £2 .

(Image: TheWorks)

Add some flags and a Royal Wedding magnet to the mix from the store.

We are all for a celebration of this kind, but really, when there are products out there like a silk scarf to commemorate- you wouldn't expect a £74.95 price tag would you.

(Image: The Star Maps)

These unique scalves feature the map of the stars and constellations exactly as they will be at noon over St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19 from online store The Star Maps.

It is almost guaranteed that Royal Family fans will love this next product.

(Image: Amazon)

Amazon have even released star cutouts out of the couple, and no doubt they will be a hit for some celebrating the wedding on the 19th.