Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Hilfiger have now changed their campaign face after three seasons with Gigi Hadid.

Hailey Baldwin is one of the brands global ambassadors- and with her current high profile status and supermodel looks, it's no wonder.

The daughter of Stephen Baldwin, who is reportedly now engaged to popstar Justin Bieber is fronting the new styles from the high fashion brand- and we want to see more!

The American model is also a part of the Tommy Icons- and with a portfoilio including jobs for Topshop , Vogue and H&M- she has earned her stripes as one of the most sought after models in the world.

The FW18 collection features minimalist designs inspired by American Icons, putting a modern twist on timeless classics to meet the needs of the now.

You can find some Tommy Hilfiger jewellery at H Samuel's, Watchshop and for watches visit the Tommy Hilfiger website.