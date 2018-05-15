Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Gemma Collins looks every inch the beach babe in her latest Boohoo range.

The Reality TV star Gemma Collins channels the spirit of Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson - as she models her new range of swimwear packed full olf sass.

The TOWIE favourite even sports a red swimsuit and emulates the Baywatch scene by the one and only Pamela Anderson in a scorching shot.

This is the second range the star has released with the retailer, after being brought back "due to popular demand".

The star is fronting the summer collection which will be available in all sizes from a UK 6-24.

In true Gemma style, the campaign was photographed in Essex’s holiday hotspot, Marbella.

Items also include a hot pink swimsuit with the word “Candy” emblazoned on the front, and pretty matching bikinis and kaftans.

Boohoo says the collection “takes you from pool to party with a selection of slogan swimsuits, glamorous maxi kaftans and relaxed knot tie shirts in luxurious fabrics and bold baroque prints. All inspired by her unique and daring style, there is something to get everyone looking poolside glam”.

Meanwhile Gemma herself comments: “As you all know, I’m the Queen of Marbs so filming here has made it extra special. What I love most about Boohoo is that they go up to a size 24, they are always on trend - it fits amazing and makes you feel amazing!”

The collection will be available to buy from May 23 on boohoo.com here with prices starting from £18.