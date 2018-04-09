Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Formula One fans will want to get their hands on these latest designs from UK based brand Gandys London.

McLaren has teamed up with the iconic British lifestyle brand to reveal a flip flop design with a difference.

The limited edition flip flop will replicate the new Halo feature introduced to all cars in this year's F1 races - and they have already sold out twice.

The Gandy story tragically began when the founders, brothers Rob and Paul Forkan lost their parents in the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami.

So, they set up the travel inspired, charitable clothing brand in memory of their parents and the brand has gone from strength to strength.

And, things are only looking up as word spreads of the Croydon brothers fantastic charitable work.

Gandys London have currently sold out of this latest collection with McLaren, and here is why.

100% of the proceeds of the limited edition Gandys X McLaren flip flops will be donated to The Gandys Foundation.

The MCL33 Halo Edition Flip Flops were created in collaboration with McLaren, in conjunction with the launch of the new F1 car safety feature ‘The Halo’.

The protective structure which has been added to the cars for the new race season looks very similar to the upper of a flip flop.

And with Gandys creating protective environments for children through the Orphans for Orphans initiative, the collaboration between Gandys and McLaren is the perfect pairing.

Visit the website HERE to pre-order and see what else Gandys London have to offer.