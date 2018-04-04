The video will start in 8 Cancel

"Fast fashion" jewellery specialist Lovisa has opened its store at intu Uxbridge shopping centre.

The accessories store sits next to Swarovski on the Upper Mall, in the spot formerly occupied by Hawkin's Bazaar which had been vacant for some time.

The Australian brand launched in intu Uxbridge just before Easter, nestled in between jewellery giants Goldsmiths and Swarovski, selling couture inspired jewellery and hair accessories.

Since opening its first store in 2010, the brand now has 300 stores across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Spain, France and the USA as well as franchised stores in the Middle East and Vietnam.

Steve Doyle, CEO for Lovisa, said: “Uxbridge is a thriving greater London town and a prime location for us.

"By working with intu across the country, they’re helping us to reach our core demographic of fashion-conscious female customers as we continue our UK growth plans.”

Natasha House, marketing manager at intu Uxbridge said, “We are really excited to welcome Lovisa, their offer is the perfect addition to our store line-up.”

